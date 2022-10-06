 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jan. 6th and George Floyd

To all the letter writers who compare the Jan. 6th incident to the incidents across the country after George Floyd's and others deaths, I say this. I do , and all people of this country should condemn violence and try to cloak it as a demonstration of free speech. The two are not even close in their reason for being. Jan. 6th was an attempt to overthrow an election and trample on the rule of law and possibly the government. The Floyd incidents were protests against using unlawful and deadly force against a person. Neither case should been violent. You can stand in the street and make your point. Violence is where it ends.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

