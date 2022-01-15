Letter: Jan. 8, 2022; "Commish: Invest in facillities, coaches"

Re: the Jan. 8 article "Commish: Invest in facilities, coaches."
Call me old, but I had a hard time digesting the news article which features the new Pac 12 Commissioner advocating that its member universities significantly up their spending on major sports programs in order to compete with other conferences. He argues the universities will reap dividends in higher academic standards.
So spending millions on coaches and facilities will produce greater benefits than spending on nuclear physicists for the faculty.
I get where the "Commish" is coming from. It is his job. And despite lucrative television revenue and sometimes lavish alumni donations, it is clear major sports spending in the PAC 12 is at starvation levels.
Has anyone informed the "Ivies", not to mention Stanford and Cal, of this new revelation and its road to academic excellence?
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
