Letter: January 6, 2021 Capitol attack
Letter: January 6, 2021 Capitol attack

All those who breached and entered the U.S. Capitol Building, and murdered, rioted, damaged and looted in January should be charged with the same Federal crimes including murder.

The Second Amendment does not mention taking arms to a rally and then breaking into the Capitol Building where Congress was in session. There was no threat to the security of the free state until the rioters brought the threat into the building.

It was also horrific that the Capitol police were injured and did not have the back-up they needed to deal with the rioters. The last terrible part was some members of Congress did not accept the will of the people who voted in the election. Some members used this venue inappropriately to voice their so-called concerns about election security and fraud in states other than their own. This was neither the time nor the place for these concerns.

Charles J. Reiser

SaddleBrooke Ranch

Charles Reiser

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

