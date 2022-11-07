 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: January 6 attack on the capitol

As a retired nurse and social worker, it’s obvious I have not experienced WWII warfare. However, after reading Joseph Wheelan’s BLOODY OKINAWA, and visiting our active USAF children on the island, it’s clear what happened here seventy years ago. Those young soldiers on Hacksaw Ridge were NOT protecting the trump supporters who twisted ‘freedom of speech’ to suit their self aggrandizement. You have no freedom to yell ‘fire’ in a crowd. You have no right to LIE. Or to threaten.

So, when Lindsey Graham and trump promise big trouble if the latter is indicted, I say: Bring it on!

The Brits and US soldiers persisted in Okinawa, even though afraid. I sign my name realizing that I personally may face violence, since that’s what seems to be the new norm. I’m old enough to have seen charlatans implode in the past. Can happen again! As John McCain said: Don’t despair!!!

Respectfully submitted,

Nancy Krsushaar

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

