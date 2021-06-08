Letter: January 6 commission

In a recent Ipsos/Reuters poll, 54% of Republican respondents said they either "strongly agree" or "somewhat agree" that the protestors at the Capitol on January 6 were antifa, BLM or other leftist groups. That is a clear majority of Republicans, yet their representatives in DC will not join a commission to learn the facts behind the attempted insurrection, With this support from their constituents, it is an ideal opportunity for the Republicans to give their Democratic counterparts a black eye, one that could upset the Democratic party for years to come. Instead it appears that the GOP representatives' block of a January 6 commission is giving them a black eye instead. Why do the GOP senators and representatives not not take advantage of this obvious support from their constituents? Is it because they know something their constituents don't know? This was an absolute attempt to harm our democracy, yet the Republicans don't seem to care. WHY?
B Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
