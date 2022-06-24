 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: January 6 Committee must be heard

Thomas Jefferson famously said, "A well informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny." I urge all my fellow citizens to watch the publc hearings of the January 6 Committee hearings as a matter of civic responsibility. With testimonials both live and on video, streams of exactly what happened that day, and tweets from the former President himself; it is impossible to ignore the facts of the treason that was committed on January 6. Even Ivanka Trump confessed that she knew Donald Trump did not win reelection as early as December 2020. Even if you love Trump and his policies - especially if you

do, please love democracy more and view this first hearing available on YouTube. If you still believe this is a political witch hunt after watching fully, then I confess that my heart breaks for the future of our democracy.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

