Letter: January 6 insurrection attempt

Come on bi-partisan, Congressional Committee. Don't be a wuss. Don't let those you want to testify get away with giving you the finger or thumb their nose at you as they ignore your subpoenas. In 1996 Susan McDougal spent 18 months in prison for refusing to testify before a Congressional Committee. That is what should happen to anyone who ignores a subpoena, refuses to testify, invokes the 5th Amendment, or otherwise ignores you. Don't spout words like "looking into", "threatening", or anything as ineffectual, when a person is wanted to testify. Just throw them in jail if they don't immediately comply. After a few weeks of wearing orange jump suits in jails in different parts of the country (so they can't collaborate their testimony), separated from families, and no hope that Trump will "pardon", or "bless" them, they will realize that honesty is the best policy, a word they may choke on, being unfamiliar to living it.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.