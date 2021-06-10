Letter: January 6 Insurrection

Thirty-five party-of-trump Senators confirmed that their spineless allegiance to the monster of Mar-a-Lago trumps (pun intended) decency, truth and by extension, Democracy itself. Could it be, as many speculate, they cower before him because his frown could adversely affect their next re-election campaigns, or could a Commission investigation reveal their complicity (or actual participation) in trump’s attempted coup of January 6? Good question! Even more cowardly than these who showed up and showed their colors, nine Republican Senators alleged “other commitments” prevented them from voting, thus avoiding their obligation to publicly take a position. And, inexplicably, two Democratic Senators were absent, one of whom was our very own Kyrsten Sinema! While her vote (had she voted) would not have changed the outcome, her absence shows her allegiance to the filibuster and her contempt for learning the facts of January 6, let alone her constituents.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.