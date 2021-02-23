 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: January 6
View Comments

Letter: January 6

  • Comments

The Republican Congress has showed the level they have allowed the bar to sink to. For the second impeachment of Donald Trump, these "Trumplicans" tell us that if you vote against the would be Autocrat, you will be censured. But if Trump incites a riot and insurrection, as he did on January 6, 2021, nothing happens. The excuse for not doing anything for the first impeachment was not that Trump was innocent, it was that he was President. The excuse for not doing anything on the second impeachment was not that he was innocent, it was that he no longer President. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham need to hope that Donald Trump does not treat them like he did the rioters whom he incited and stormed the Capitol. He awarded these dupes by completely ignoring them when they needed him. If Cruz and Graham get the same, it couldn't happen to two nicer guys.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News