Letter: January 6

The Republican Congress has showed the level they have allowed the bar to sink to. For the second impeachment of Donald Trump, these "Trumplicans" tell us that if you vote against the would be Autocrat, you will be censured. But if Trump incites a riot and insurrection, as he did on January 6, 2021, nothing happens. The excuse for not doing anything for the first impeachment was not that Trump was innocent, it was that he was President. The excuse for not doing anything on the second impeachment was not that he was innocent, it was that he no longer President. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham need to hope that Donald Trump does not treat them like he did the rioters whom he incited and stormed the Capitol. He awarded these dupes by completely ignoring them when they needed him. If Cruz and Graham get the same, it couldn't happen to two nicer guys.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.