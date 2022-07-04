 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: January 6th and Watergate hearings

Bowers and Raffensperger got it right defending our election process, resisting an illegal attempt by Trump to overturn the last election. Georgians recently got it right when they soundly rejected Trump’s candidates who were still holding on to the big lie of “stop the steal.” The January 6th committee is putting Trump’s lie to bed and shedding light on his inner circle’s conspiracy to subvert our democracy. The parallels to Watergate are evident as we remember the 1973 Senate investigation of Nixon. Even though Republicans helped Nixon win in a landslide, they soundly rejected Nixon and his conspirators’ illegal actions. Many in Nixon’s camp went to prison. One critic, our own Barry Goldwater said, “Nixon was the most dishonest individual I have ever met in my life. He lied to his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues in the Congress, lifetime members of his own political party, the American people and the world.” Goldwater’s statement was accurate then and would be today about Trump.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

