Letter: January 6th Commission
How can we accept Clyde Andrew's (R-GA) statement that the assault on our capital was a “normal tourist visit;” when a group of white men killed two, injured 65 metro police and 45 capital police?

If Black men stormed and assaulted the U. S. Capital, killing two, injuring 65 metro police and 45 capital police, would we let it go and silently move on?

If Mexican American men stormed and assaulted the U. S. Capital, killing two, injuring 65 metro police and 45 capital police, would we let it go and silently move on?

If all men are created equal, then why are white men above the law?

Refusing to create a bipartisan commission reinforces the belief that white men are above the law.

Michele Clark

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

