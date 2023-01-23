 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: January 6th Conclusions

During the final January 6th House Committee hearing, reformed Trump-supporter Rep. Liz Cheney stated unequivocally, “No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office.”

Better late than never.

It took Trump’s 2nd Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, almost 1½ years to finally see the light, stating (10/16/20), “The depths of his [Trump’s] dishonesty is astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”

Yet there are Conservatives in government, industry, media, and “religion” who still excuse the filth of Trump-world. Are these folks reputable Americans? No. Are they qualified to vote? To hold positions of responsibility? I think not. They are citizenship failures.

Ron Rude

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

