Letter: January 6th Insurrection

While we must assume that President Trump is innocent until proven guilty, the January 6th Committee has presented substantial evidence that could lead to his indictment. A trial of a former President would be very destructive to the Republic, even if massive violence didn’t erupt. To avoid a controversial trial, I suggest that President Biden offer Mr. Trump a full pardon if, and only if, he does the following. First, concede the 2020 election, making it clear that the election was completely fair, there was no corruption, and Joe Biden is the duly elected President. Second, he must confess to being part of a process to deceive the American people and to participating in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. He would need to make these statements in an address to the American people in prime time on all networks including Fox. After complying, the President Biden would pardon him. However, others allegedly involved in the conspiracy should be indicted, and, if found guilty, appropriately punished.