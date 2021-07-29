Letter: January 6th insurrection

Watching the testimony of the Capitol police and the videos from January 6th has caused me to reflect how extraordinarily lucky we are. In the 58 previous presidential elections that have occurred, the losing side has always accepted the will of the people, and the democracy has been preserved. The losing candidates have never lied to their followers and told them they had actually won, and urged them to overthrow the government - until now. All prior losing presidential candidates - even in the contested 1860 election - accepted the tenets of democracy. Democracy is fragile. I would again urge that our Republican brethren pause to consider the implications of the dark road down which Donald Trump is leading them.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.