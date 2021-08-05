Letter: JANUARY CAPITOL RIOT

The inquiry regarding the January 7 Capitol riot is a good thing. However, it is a shame that Republican members were banned from the panel because of feared question they might offer. What is puzzling to me is why the same type of inquiries are not conducted on the Portland and Seattle riots of last summer. In those riots, many law enforcement officers were injured and killed, physical damage was immense, and many small businesses were destroyed. Why are there not formal inquiries to investigate facts regarding outside forces funding the rioters and how many violent protesters where actually charged and convicted?. Alas, it appears to me that it is acceptable for certain political groups to break the law without consequences while other groups with opposite political views will be vilified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.