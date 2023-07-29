I've read about Jason Aldean's song praising small towns. I don't believe in canceling anyone but he's another like Trump trying to appeal to rural voters, that has nothing in common with them. He lives in a suburb of Nashville in a castle. He has a bowling alley, basketball court, river raft swimming pool, 2 story closet. I doubt that any of his targeted audience lives in such opulence. It's incredibly easily to dupe the gullible. Trump has made a living doing this. Remember Trump Airlines, Trump steaks, and Trump University.