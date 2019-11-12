I can't imagine any respected newspaper, of which there are few, printing the column by Jeff Rayner. But yet, the Daily Star gave it a prime location at the top of the page with a picture included! Rayner's hatred for the president is just dripping throughout. There is one glaring statement that will prove the lack of facts in this article. It is, "we have never had a president that had no moral center nor any sense of self-control". This is so unbelievable and untrue that Rayner must have been in an alternate universe during Bill Clinton's presidency. And Clinton was only the most recent of many.
Rayner may think "the fruit of the poisonous tree has already been eaten", but I think he drank the kool-aid a long time ago.
Hatred affects a life so negatively that even lies can be believed as truth.
Helen Keilman
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.