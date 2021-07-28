Letter: Jeffrey McConnell letter July 12, 2021

Not since my first grade teacher tried to sell me on the Washington /Cherry Tree myth have I encountered a more aggressive attempt at revisionist history than that proffered in the letter from Mr. McConnell !. My take is, if in fact, we are " the greatest country on earth" we definitely ought to be strong enough to honestly admit our shortcomings! The only way we can ever advance as a nation is to deal with our problems and correct them. This does not diminish us but rather is the keystone that makes us great!To passively accept that the U.S. was "one of the first countries to eradicate slavery" defies credulity. Only after the U.K, France, Spain, Portugal , and even Brazil outlawed slavery ( range from 1833 -1856) did the U.S. in 1865! We are the only country that had to go to war to achieve this! The fact that it the war is not, as Mr. McConnell holds an act of honor, but rather a disgrace!
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.