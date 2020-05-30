Letter: Jesus vs. Trump?

Re: the May 25 letter "Trump detractors show their lack of principles."
Trump and his policies are one and the same, and the commands of Jesus stand in stark contradiction to all of Trump’s policies. It is intellectual and spiritual sophistry to try and separate the two; this is self-serving rhetoric. Jesus would not agree, but he might forgive.
As a careful reader of Letters to the Editor, you should acknowledge that many people have detailed in a dispassionate way, the policy failings of this administration. It is not mere name calling but an attempt to describe his extraordinary behavior and the destructive fallout from this behavior. Indeed, many of us have stopped being polite and deferential and are describing Trump as we see him. “We must always tell what we see. Above all, and this is more difficult, we must always see what we see.” - Charles Peguy.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
