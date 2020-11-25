Letter: JFK---Profiles in Courage

In 1956 John F. Kennedy, when he was a Senator from Massachusetts, wrote the Pulitzer Prize winning book---Profiles in Courage. President Kennedy's book described the courageous acts of eight U.S. Senators throughout our history. If President Kennedy would write this book about the Republican Senators of today the title would have to be changed to Profiles in Cowardice.
Sandy Salz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
