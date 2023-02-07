On Meet the Press this weekend, Jim Jordan was asked about what could be done to prevent what happened to Tyre Nichols. His response was he didn’t believe anything could be done, so he doesn’t think they should be working on it in the House. “We have other important issues we need to work on.”

Among those is investigating Joe Biden, retaliating for investigating Trump’s knowingly stealing confidential government information. Biden voluntarily turned over files he had as Vice President as soon as they were found and has been cooperating. Contrarily, Trump sued to be able to keep the documents as “souvenirs,” among other excuses.

While serving as a wrestling coach, Jordan knew that the team’s open shower facilities put them at risk. They were abused and harassed by a team doctor, but Jordan, a teacher, did nothing about it. He then asked the team’s captain to help in covering up the crime.

After 177 male students were molested and 100 witnesses testified Jordan knew.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

