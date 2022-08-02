 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Job Hunting

  • Comments

Here are some reasons I am running to be a member of the U. S. House of Representatives. At $174K a year I can pay the minimum on my credit card debt. I would go on recess the 15th of October for Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Back in session on the 5th of January and then on recess the 15th for Ground Hog Day and St. Valentine's Day. The only contact I will need to make with my constituents is to send them flyers and emails soliciting campaign contributions. Then I will go on recess the 15th of August every two years to campaign for reelection and spend those two years-worth of contributions. Of course I will fly 1st class since I have those campaign funds. I am begging you to write me in. Your Faithfull servant.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News