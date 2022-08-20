 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: job opening in 2024

  • Comments

Benefits: Free housing paid for by taxpayers; personal chef and staff available 24 hours a day. numerous bedrooms

available for wealthy friends; plane and car expenses included. Professional job requirements: find billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine after Russian withdrawal; deal with Taliban after spending trillions of dollars fighting them for 20 years; find funds to stabilize Social Security and Medicare without calling them tax increases. Personal job requirements; massive ego and knowledge that the lives of your children and grandchildren will be under intense scrutiny 24/7. Please apply: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Washington, D.C.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News