Letter: job opening in 2024

available for wealthy friends; plane and car expenses included. Professional job requirements: find billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine after Russian withdrawal; deal with Taliban after spending trillions of dollars fighting them for 20 years; find funds to stabilize Social Security and Medicare without calling them tax increases. Personal job requirements; massive ego and knowledge that the lives of your children and grandchildren will be under intense scrutiny 24/7. Please apply: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Washington, D.C.