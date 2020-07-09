Letter: Jobs Lost to China Happened Before Obama

Martha McSally’s TV ad about America losing jobs to China is very misleading. Most manufacturing jobs were lost to China in the 1980s, after Deng Xiaoping normalized relations with America and opened China’s economy. It was thought that investing in China (building factories) would increase economic opportunities for the Chinese people, and that as a result, totalitarianism would be replaced by a more benevolent government. This was the policy during the Reagan and Bush I years, until Tiananmen Square in 1989 put an end to that fantasy. Most of these jobs are not coming back. Any factories returning to America will be fully automated with a fraction of the jobs they had before. Congress can pass all the laws it wants "to bring back American jobs” but it won’t happen. Obama and Bush II tried to get China to abide by world trade guidelines, but China ignored them just as they are ignoring the Trump administration’s misguided tariff policies, which only hurt American consumers and farmers.
Jeffrey Bryant
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
