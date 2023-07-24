Re: letter “EPA proposed regulations” of 7/19/2023.

PM2.5 is particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or less, a major component of smog, comes from vehicle exhaust and power plants, can be deeply inhaled and has links to heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, asthma, visibility problems, and premature death. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable. There is no safe level of exposure to PM2.5.

US levels of 12 micrograms were set a decade ago under the Obama administration. Donald Trump overrode a scientific recommendation for a lower standard. The EPA’s proposal would reduce the annual PM2.5 to a level between 9 and 10 micrograms. This is still higher than The World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation of 5 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3).

This is hardly “federal overreach that harms our way of life.” Are1300 jobs more important than millions of children and seniors? How about concentrating instead on protecting the latter?

Klara Cserny

Southwest side