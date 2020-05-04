Letter: Jobs vs. Stocks
Letter: Jobs vs. Stocks

If ever you needed proof that the stock market does NOT represent most Americans' economy, just look at this last month. As of Thursday, the Dow's gains in April were extraordinary, while during that same month, unemployment claims soared faster and higher than in the Great Depression. That's 30 million Americans watching their pennies while a minority sits back and watches their stocks. What's wrong with this picture?!

Hollace Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

