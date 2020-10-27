 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joe Biden a compromised candidate due to family corruption
View Comments

Letter: Joe Biden a compromised candidate due to family corruption

More revelations have surfaced about Joe Biden's son Hunter in his financial dealings with Ukraine and China involving lucrative deals involving millions of dollars. A Senate investigation turned up money transfers from Hunter to suspected prostitution and Human Trafficking in eastern Europe. A computer repair store owner found various sex and drug using videos of Hunter on a discarded computer. Joe's brother James has been involved in numerous financial schemes too. What if a foreign adversary like China threatened to release more compromising and embarrassing information about Hunter et. al. in return for favorable economic or military treatment from a President Biden? We all know how close Joe is to his son and family. Bided already acted suspiciously against Ukraine with having a top prosecutor fired who was investigatiing Hunter's firm Burisma. He already declared China as not our "competitor." These are questions the news media should ask of Joe Biden now. A President Biden could pose a national security threat to the United States because of his family's corruption.

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News