Letter: Joe Biden a compromised candidate due to family corruption

More revelations have surfaced about Joe Biden's son Hunter in his financial dealings with Ukraine and China involving lucrative deals involving millions of dollars. A Senate investigation turned up money transfers from Hunter to suspected prostitution and Human Trafficking in eastern Europe. A computer repair store owner found various sex and drug using videos of Hunter on a discarded computer. Joe's brother James has been involved in numerous financial schemes too. What if a foreign adversary like China threatened to release more compromising and embarrassing information about Hunter et. al. in return for favorable economic or military treatment from a President Biden? We all know how close Joe is to his son and family. Bided already acted suspiciously against Ukraine with having a top prosecutor fired who was investigatiing Hunter's firm Burisma. He already declared China as not our "competitor." These are questions the news media should ask of Joe Biden now. A President Biden could pose a national security threat to the United States because of his family's corruption.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
