Letter: Joe Biden and Communist China

Its no question the Xi Jinping is a predatory wolf. Joe Biden would make a perfect Little Red Riding Hood to be devoured except he is on the side of the wolf! Long ago Sleepy Joe and his family sold out for hard cash to the Chinese Communist Party. China has slowly over the years taken over much of American Academia, American mainstream media and social action groups such as Black Lives Matter that now take direct orders from Beijing.
If Joe was elected president that order taking would extend to the White House and China's Hundred Year Plan to run the world would be completed early. My mandarin is not that good. Let's remain the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and continue to give China the Trump thump.
Richard Switzer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
