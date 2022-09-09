 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joe Biden does not care about migrant deaths

Under Joe Biden's border policies there have been record numbers of migrant deaths. The U.N. International Organization for Migration recorded 728 deaths of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, which was a record. Thus far for fiscal year 2022, over 609 migrant bodies have been found on the U.S side of the border, a record. CBP and Mexican authorities just found 13 migrant bodies, of which four were teen children, that had drowned in the Rio Grande river, the epicenter of massive illegal entry. Biden and Secretary Mayorkas DHS talk about having a more humane border policy, while turning a blind eye to these deaths. People all over the world are entering illegally, not just from Mexico and Central America, as they believe Biden has given them the green light to come. Over 250,000 lone children have entered since October 2020. Biden's border policies have encouraged more parents to endanger their children and send them on the perilous journey. Biden obviously does not care.

Alberto Torres

Northwest side

