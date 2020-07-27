Letter: Joe Biden is hiding from public scrutiny
For the last few months, Joe Biden has been holed up in his basement using the Covid virus as an excuse to not go out in public. On the few occasions that he has, they have been to give prepared remarks He has done videos from his basement. It is all a sham, nothing less than his attempt to avoid public scrutiny. His handlers know that he is ahead in the polls, so why chance it with his propensity for misstatements, appearance of fragility and cognitive mental questions. Even national Democrat strategist Terry McCullough has recommended for Biden for stay in his basement. We are talking possibly the next President here! This is a total disservice to the American public and to the electoral process. Biden has taken minimal questions from the national news media and did only a brief press conference taking just a few questions. He typically comes out, reads from his script, then leaves the podium. At least Trump does not hide from the public!

Steve Denver

West side

