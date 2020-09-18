 Skip to main content
Letter: Joe biden just said: We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!
Responding to two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies, who were critically wounded in an ambush, Joe Biden brilliantly Tweeted, "We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines" exploiting it for his gun control agenda. The shooter used a pistol. Was he inspired by BLM and 'No justice no peace'? Protesters outside the hospital where the deputies are being treated yelled, 'Death to Police', 'Kill the police' and 'I hope they die.' Protesters tried to get into the emergency room. These are NOT Trump supporters! They likely march in BLM protests. Trump has been denouncing the violence and riots across America wherein dozens of police officers have been injured and some killed. Biden did not speak a word against the rioters in his convention speech, and only came out strongly denouncing violence after the issue came up in polling and focus groups. The National Association of Police has endorsed Trump. Biden recently said the officer in the Kenosha shooting should be charged, without a full investigation done yet.

Frank Marshal

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

