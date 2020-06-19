Letter: Joe Biden needs cognitive memory testing for mental disease

Today, 6/17, Joe Biden gave a bizarre televised presentation on COVID-19 attacking Trump's handling of it. Biden appeared frail and at times slurring his words and getting them mixed up. He finished by closing his notes and abruptly walking off stage not taking any questions from reporters who were there. Strange! This is NOT the first time for Joe. He has had many gaffes, memory lapses and confused things. This guy needs to be evaluated and given a cognitive memory test for Dementia or early stages of Alzheimer disease! Biden is seeking a female running mate, thought to be of utmost importance because some people do not think he can finish a term in office. Being seriously considered is Mayor Bottoms of Atlanta, a black woman, who within 24 hrs. deemed the shooting of black man there by a white officer a murder. The District Attorney has filed a litany of ridiculous felony charges against the officer, that I believe are politically motivated and out of fear of rioting.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
