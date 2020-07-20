Letter: Joe Biden Needs Kamala Harris
Letter: Joe Biden Needs Kamala Harris

If Joe Biden doesn't choose Kamala Harris (a relatively young, extremely capable federal prosecutor and a woman of color) as his running mate in November, he'll be missing the opportunity of a lifetime. And we citizens will be missing the opportunity to restore reasonable, forward-thinking, Constitution-based leadership to our country.

In a nutshell: let's opt for hope over havoc.

Janice McGinnis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

