Letter: Joe Biden now claiming Trump inherited great economy

Joe Biden is saying that Trump inherited Obama's and his great economy. Really? For the last quarter of 2016, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) number was 1.9%. For the entire year, GDP fell to an average of 1.6%. An August 16, 2016 CBS article read, "Let's Face it, the economy is going nowhere fast." From the article, "First, it is clear that the economy is much weaker than we thought. A number of economists are now also ratcheting back their forecasts for full-year growth to less than 2 percent, or what many experts think is the economy's "stall speed." The economy was slowing and going in the wrong direction. Ask yourself, if it was doing so well, then why did long time Democrats in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania vote for Trump? Hillary was touted by Obama as being his third term. Do you really believe Biden's proposed tax increases and leftist policies will spur economic growth? Trump created a robust economy once and will do it again!
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
