Letter: Joe Biden received several draft deferments during the Vietnam War

I have read past snide comments by Democrats referring to Donald Trump as "Mr. Bone spur" for having been deferred from the Vietnam draft because of bone spurs in his heels. Well, it turns out that Joe Biden received similar deferments. During college he received 4 student Vietnam War draft deferments and received another in 1968 after graduating from college and starting in law school. The last one was because of asthma. (Anyone ever seen Joe using an inhaler?) In "Promises to Keep," a memoir that was published in 2007, Biden never mentioned his asthma, recounting an active childhood, work as a lifeguard and football exploits in high school. Biden's permanent deferment in 1968 came at the height of the war and at its bloodiest time. Biden's active avoidance of the draft was tantamount to him believing that those who did go were nothing but 'suckers.' For Democrats to attack Trump as being a draft dodger while ignoring Biden having done the same is rather hypocritical wouldn't you say?
Laticia Lewis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
