Letter: Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ election was legal and legitimate

The election was legal and legitimate. trump lost; he’s a LOSER!! To those who doubt the legality of the election, I want to ask, “Why are you believing Republican lies about Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats”? Just about everything that the Republicans said about them were lies, more lies, and demonizing stereotypes (stereotypes are always inaccurate and unjust). Go online and check out the msnnewsfeed and read all the articles that show that the election was legal and proper. There has been NO election fraud. The election was not “stolen”; Biden and Harris won fair and square.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!