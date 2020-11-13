 Skip to main content
Letter: Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ election was legal and legitimate
The election was legal and legitimate. trump lost; he’s a LOSER!! To those who doubt the legality of the election, I want to ask, “Why are you believing Republican lies about Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats”? Just about everything that the Republicans said about them were lies, more lies, and demonizing stereotypes (stereotypes are always inaccurate and unjust). Go online and check out the msnnewsfeed and read all the articles that show that the election was legal and proper. There has been NO election fraud. The election was not “stolen”; Biden and Harris won fair and square.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

