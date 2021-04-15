Letter: Joe Biden the Moderate Democrat????

Less than 3 months into the Presidency, Joe Biden has:
1) Spent $1.9 Trillion on Covid-Relief Package. (much of it not directed to Covid-19). 2) Proposed $2.3 Trillion on a Infrastructure Proposal. (much of it not directed to Infrastructure). 3) Initial Proposal of $1.5 Trillion to his FULL Annual Budget. (This is only a partial proposal). 4) Seeks extra $400 a year in Pell Grants for College and expand Aid to Dreamers. (Duh). 5) Spends $$$ on Illegal Immigrants NOT a Penny on Homeless American Citizens. Spending ALL American Citizens, Tax Payers MONEY.
I suggest Joe Biden now be called B.S. Biden. Certainly the Trojan Horse has arrived with the Real President being the Far-Left Democrats. Mr. B.S. where's the UNITY you proposed? "COME ON, MAN"!
Time to IMPEACH MR. B.S. BIDEN. Where is Mr. Mark Kelly & Ms. Kyrsten Sinema when we need representation.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
