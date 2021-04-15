 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joe Biden the Moderate Democrat????
View Comments

Letter: Joe Biden the Moderate Democrat????

  • Comments

Less than 3 months into the Presidency, Joe Biden has:

1) Spent $1.9 Trillion on Covid-Relief Package. (much of it not directed to Covid-19). 2) Proposed $2.3 Trillion on a Infrastructure Proposal. (much of it not directed to Infrastructure). 3) Initial Proposal of $1.5 Trillion to his FULL Annual Budget. (This is only a partial proposal). 4) Seeks extra $400 a year in Pell Grants for College and expand Aid to Dreamers. (Duh). 5) Spends $$$ on Illegal Immigrants NOT a Penny on Homeless American Citizens. Spending ALL American Citizens, Tax Payers MONEY.

I suggest Joe Biden now be called B.S. Biden. Certainly the Trojan Horse has arrived with the Real President being the Far-Left Democrats. Mr. B.S. where's the UNITY you proposed? "COME ON, MAN"!

Time to IMPEACH MR. B.S. BIDEN. Where is Mr. Mark Kelly & Ms. Kyrsten Sinema when we need representation.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News