Letter: Joe Biden the plagerizer

Recently in Pennsylvania, candidate Joe Biden announced a $700 billion "Build Back Better" (BBB) made in America plan. Where was his BBB plan during eight years with President Obama? His plan sounds awfully like Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) motto, that Democrats and the news media have ridiculed. Trump's MAGA plan has had several accomplishments like new international trade deals benefiting American workers, middle class federal tax relief, and reductions in corporate taxes allowing for over $1 trillion repatriated from corporations overseas into the American economy. Biden has a history of plagiarizing other people's ideas. In "1987" when running for President, he lifted phrases and mannerisms from a British Labour Party politician while making closing remarks at a debate. Examples soon surfaced of Biden using material from other politicians without attribution, and he acknowledged he had been accused of plagiarism in law school. Just last June, Biden's climate plan contained a number of passages that seem to have been copied and pasted from various climate change advocacy organizations.

Janis Newman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

