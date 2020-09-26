Letter: Joe Biden would raise taxes by 3.4 TRILLION, spending by $5.4 TRILLION

Joe Biden would raise federal taxes by $3.4 TRILLION and spending by $5.4 TRILLION, according to new findings from a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Biden's plans include a corporate tax hike increasing the tax rate to 28% from 21%, generating more than $1.4 trillion. He plans to raise income rates for households earning more than $400,000 raising an estimated $944 billion. He would raise investment and payroll taxes by 12% for those households earning more than $400,000, raising roughly $993 billion. He plans to raise estate taxes. Biden's spending proposals would cause the biggest federal budget increase in a half-century. Raising corporate taxes would send them and American jobs back overseas. Many small-medium size business owners are in that $400,000 income range. Why do Democrats target the successful who poured their heart and soul into creating a business? At a time when the economy is recovering from Covid, Biden foolishly wants to launch all these new taxes.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
