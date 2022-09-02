Letter: Joe Biden

Biden's administration wants to reduce our use of petroleum by limiting production and transportation of fuel reserves. The result is an increase of energy prices. What Biden forgot was that petroleum is a substance used to make 144 products we use every day. Just search for products made with petroleum! These products vary from plastics, shampoo and toothbrushes. Reducing petroleum resources raises the cost of all these 144 products and is a major contributor to inflation. Electric cars and wind mills are all made with petroleum products. It is time to look for change in leadership and seek practical solutions to issues!