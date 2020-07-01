Letter: Joe Biden

Re: the June 26 letter "See no COVID, hear no COVID."
The letter writer said "Instead Trump could blame all the suffering and death on Joe Biden."
You can't blame Joe Biden for anything. What has he done for the criminal justice system? Oh ya, he is responsible for the legislation to put more black males in prison! And what mark has he left on any aspect of American Life in the 47 years he has been in Office? Oh yes, a paycheck! Oh, while I am here, how has anything he has done for Veterans measure up against what Donald J Trump has done for those in uniform serving our country both on the job and then as a veteran when they leave the service? No guts, no glory!
Thomas Verville
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
