 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joe Biden
View Comments

Letter: Joe Biden

  • Comments

Our President is claiming a victory in Afghanistan, who is he kidding? People clinging to the transport plane taking off is shades of exiting Vietnam. This is an unmitigated disaster and could have been done right. Joe cannot even answer press questions. Kamala Harris was supposed to fix the border crisis and nothing has happened. This adminitration solves problems by creating more. If difficult decisons are to be made in the future, I have no confidence in this admintration.

Doug Shumway

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News