Letter: Joe Biden

Our President is claiming a victory in Afghanistan, who is he kidding? People clinging to the transport plane taking off is shades of exiting Vietnam. This is an unmitigated disaster and could have been done right. Joe cannot even answer press questions. Kamala Harris was supposed to fix the border crisis and nothing has happened. This adminitration solves problems by creating more. If difficult decisons are to be made in the future, I have no confidence in this admintration.
Doug Shumway
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.