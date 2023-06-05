An Associated Press poll in April indicated that only 26% of Democrats want Biden to run for a second term. A more recent CNN poll showed 66% of Americans believe another 4 years under Biden could "lead to disaster". Plenty of other polls taken over the last year indicate a similar sentiment among Americans, yet to read the AZ Daily Star one would be lead to believe Biden is an incredibly successful and popular President. I'm old enough to remember when the Star actually practiced journalism!