 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Joe Biden's Definitions
View Comments

Letter: Joe Biden's Definitions

  • Comments

It appears in 4 short weeks, Mr. Joe Biden has changed the definition of the word "UNITY" to IMPEACHMENT; at the same time he HAS defined the word SOCIALISM: 1) Minimum Wage to $15/hr. which will encourage small businesses to close and increase LABOR UNIONS participation. 2) $3,000+ per child which takes tax payers money and gives to individuals that couldn't afford having children in the first place. 3) Encourage immigrants (open boarders) to come to the U.S. and receive FREE medical insurance. And his Socialistic List keeps growing. Oh, and by the way, locally speaking, Automobile Gas 3 weeks ago, in Tucson, was $183.9/Gal today Gas is $231.9.

Keep an eye on your pocket book as this is just the start of the "ROBIN HOOD' philosophy called: SOCIALISM.

THANKS FOR LISTENING, AND HAVE A GOOD DAY.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News