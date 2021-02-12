Letter: Joe Biden's Definitions

It appears in 4 short weeks, Mr. Joe Biden has changed the definition of the word "UNITY" to IMPEACHMENT; at the same time he HAS defined the word SOCIALISM: 1) Minimum Wage to $15/hr. which will encourage small businesses to close and increase LABOR UNIONS participation. 2) $3,000+ per child which takes tax payers money and gives to individuals that couldn't afford having children in the first place. 3) Encourage immigrants (open boarders) to come to the U.S. and receive FREE medical insurance. And his Socialistic List keeps growing. Oh, and by the way, locally speaking, Automobile Gas 3 weeks ago, in Tucson, was $183.9/Gal today Gas is $231.9.
Keep an eye on your pocket book as this is just the start of the "ROBIN HOOD' philosophy called: SOCIALISM.
THANKS FOR LISTENING, AND HAVE A GOOD DAY.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.