Letter: Joe Biden's dumb corporate tax increase plan
Under President Trump's tax reform, corporate taxes were cut from 35%, one of the highest in the world, to 21%, aligning with other countries such as the European Union. Because of our high corporate tax rates, companies and jobs fled from America to foreign countries having lower taxes. Then came Trump, with his historic tax reform reducing individual/family federal taxes and corporate taxes downward to 21%. Over $1 trillion has been repatriated back into the U.S. economy and many corporations have moved back creating jobs. Now comes Biden, who brilliantly plans to increase corporate taxes up to 28, during the Covid epidemic and a slowed economy. It is likely that corporations will return their operations, and jobs, overseas. All of that projected money from increased corporate taxes to fund Biden's leftist agenda is fool's gold. Frankly, corporations really do not pay taxes. Whatever taxes they owe are passed along to consumers in the form of higher product and services costs AND lower wages.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

