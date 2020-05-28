Letter: Joe Biden's economic policies would be disaster post Covid19

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where America has lost almost 40 million jobs and double digit unemployment, Joe Biden is out there saying he would reverse parts of the Trump tax cuts. Specifically increasing the corporate tax rate from its current 21%, in alignment with the Democrat-Socialist European Union, to 28%. (China is at 25%). That would be a disaster for our now struggling economy. Additionally, Biden has proposed carbon taxes on some domestic manufacturing and on countries exporting certain products to America. Again, that would be disastrous to our crippled economy. Trump took us from a stagnated blase economy under Obama/Biden and turned it into a robust economy with federal tax cuts for most people, record low unemployment rates for women, Hispanics, African Americans; increased wage growth and great jobs numbers. Trump successfully renegotiated and negotiated trade deals with Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and China. All for the long term economic benefit of America and its workers. Biden's policies would stagnate our economy.
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
