Letter: Joe Biden's extreme gun control and confiscation plans

Joe Biden has already announced his mandatory government buy back program of millions, mostly middle class owned, legally purchased semi automatic firearms such as AR15s and AK47s. The plan does not detail how much the government would pay or if it would include accessories like magazines, scopes, illuminators, ammunition, etc. If owners refused to do a buy back, they would be required to register their firearms under the 1934 National Firearms Act (NFA) of the Al Capone gangland violence era. The Act now covers suppressors (silencers) and fully automatic machine guns. The process requires a $200 ATF Stamp, fingerprints, photograph, lengthy application, and an almost yearlong background investigation. Also, Biden intends, if the Democrats regain the Senate with Mark Kelly, to rescind the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005 on a bi-partisan vote that provides liability protection to firearms manufacturers. Anti-gunners will then be able to sue manufacturers out of business! Biden will put firearms hating and phony Latino Beto O’Rourke in charge.
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
