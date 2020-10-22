Letter: Joe Biden's liberal immigration plans

Joe Biden intends to enact the following liberal immigration actions. Would he do these if 80% of naturalized immigrant citizens voted for Republicans? Biden would give DACA recipients a roadmap to citizenship and reinstate the DACA program, expand the DACA program from 825,000 to 3.6 million and provide free community college tuitions, do legislation in Congress for citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants, rescind Trump's so called 'Muslim' travel ban, rescind the Mexico asylum protocols known as 'Remain in Mexico', greatly expand government resources to asylum seekers, expand chain migration by broadening the definition of an 'immediate family member' and approve family visa beneficiaries to enter the U.S. even if a green card was not yet available to them, increase the refugee cap from 18,000 to 125,000+, end the public charge rule for immigrants receiving government welfare benefits, increase the number of H1B visas, and end the border wall construction. These policies will enshrine a Democrat presidency and Congress into perpetuity, as intended!
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
