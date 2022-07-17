 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joe Biden's Main Accomplishments First 18 Months

  • Comments

President Biden, congratulations are in order for you major accomplishments the first 18 months of your watch. 1)Record Inflation 2) Failure in Afghanistan 3) Covid Mandates 4) Failure to reform immigration 5) Increase in crime nation wide 6) Hunter Biden scandal) 7) Energy dependence on foreign countries 8) Student loan bail outs 9) National Debt 10) China/North Korea/Iran threats. I could list more of your major accomplishments, but the limited space would not be sufficient. Many of our country men are comparing you to President James Buchanan who scores number 1 on the 10 worst Presidents List. Good luck on the next 18 months. Oh I forgot President Trump, number two on the list.

James Lowery

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

