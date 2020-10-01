 Skip to main content
Letter: Joe Biden's not a moderate
If Joe Biden becomes President on January 20,2021 his administration will be heavily influenced by climate, social justice, pro-abortion, anti-gun and labor union lobbyists and it will be staffed with people that are young, liberal and left-wing. The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left in the past four years that many of the Obama Administration's positions and policies are now odious to the Party because they aren't left-wing enough. If you doubt this, take a look at the 2020 Democratic Platform. It has a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2026; a five-year plan to install 500 million solar panels and 60 thousand wind turbines; universal health care; no oil, gas or coal energy by 2050 and free community college and trade schools. When Joe Biden or his supporters talk about his moderation, don't believe them.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

